Meitei Alliance, a global network of the Meiteis, has demanded the termination of the tripartite Suspension of Operations Agreements (SoO) signed between the Centre, the state, and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) in Manipur as the groups have been repeatedly violating the Agreed Ground rules of the SoO.

Further, the Meitei Alliance appreciates the recent decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to scrap “the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s NorthEastern States bordering Myanmar.”

"The SoO also poses the same threat to India’s security and demographic balance; the details of which are elaborated with conclusive evidence in a booklet entitled “GHOST OF PEACE: Why Not Abrogate Suspension of Operation Agreements with Kuki Armed Groups to Prevent Destabilisation of India?” which was also released during the event," stated a release from the global network of the Meiteis.

The Meitei Alliance has also submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister of India on February 21, 2024, requesting the SoO to be scrapped.



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To ensure internal security, the tripartite SoO with KNO and UPF agreement was first signed in 2008 and extended annually.

Unfortunately, far from walking on the path of peace, the Meitei Alliance claimed that these armed groups have been repeatedly violating the “Agreed Ground Rules of SoO” to achieve their hidden agenda.

"While the Central Government would not enforce terms clearly which provide for termination of the agreement in case of violations of the ground rules, to militarily suppress KNO and UPF, the latter hide under SoO to covertly act against India’s peace and security.

They, in collusion with external forces, have a direct bearing on orchestrating and continuation of the ongoing communal mayhem in Manipur since May 3, 2023. Since all these go against the objectives of SoO, why continue with it?” the Alliance asks.

Meitei Alliance, founded in November 2023, is an alliance of Meitei diaspora associations in India [Delhi Meetei Co -Originating Committee (A committee of Delhi Meetei Forum, Delhi Meitei, Liklam Ngakpa, International Meetei Organisation, Eramdam Manipur, Sanamahi Laining, and No.7); Meitei Heritage Society, Delhi; MMAB – Bengaluru; AMAND – Pune; Manipuri Meitei Association – Mumbai; Chennai Manipuri Forum; Hyderabad Manipuri Society; Manipuri in Kolkata; Manipuri Diaspora, Assam; Society for Meitei's Chamber of Commerce, Assam; Tripura Meitei Association; Meitei Association in Sikkim; Manipuri Diaspora Association- Chandigarh]; and around the world (UK, Europe, Canada, USA, Australia, Nicaragua).