The Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation has urged the Centre to abrogate the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the hill based outfits. The appeal from the Meitei body comes after a video went viral which showed armed miscreants engaged in an alleged standoff with Assam Rifles personnel in border town Moreh.

"Meitei Heritage Society expresses deep concern about the recent viral videos of militants openly threatening a convoy of 5 Assam Rifles in Moreh, Manipur; forcing them to meekly retreat in the face of threats from the militants. The videos have irreparably damaged the reputation of the Indian Security Forces, particularly the Assam Rifles," said the Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation in a press release.

The viral video in question depicts an alleged standoff between the convoy of the 5 Assam Rifles and armed miscreants amidst a troubled situation in Manipur's border town Moreh.

The incident reportedly took place on January 17 at T. Yangnom where armed miscreants belonging to the Kuki community could be seen blocking the path of a convoy of the 5 Assam Rifles and brandishing weapons at the convoy with making a retreat from the spot, raising questions on the handling of the situation by the security forces. The convoy had been headed to a spot where armed miscreants had ambushed security personnel in Moreh on January 17, which resulted in the death of two cops and two other security personnel getting injured.

The Meitei organisation further said that during the ongoing Manipur violence, armed miscreants have allegedly killed 8 personnel belonging to Central and State Security Forces. It was also stated that there are multiple similar conclusive evidence of violations of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) conditions. It was further stated that miscreants have also desecrated the sacred pilgrimage site of Thangjing Hills, in violation of the Supreme Court order.

"We therefore request the Ministry of Home Affairs to abrogate the SoO with these armed miscreants to ensure the safety of our Security Forces and lives of public in Manipur," said the press release in conclusion.