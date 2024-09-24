Key Meitei civil society organizations (CSOs) in Delhi have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the escalating violence in Manipur, accusing allegedly armed Kuki terrorists of targeted attacks on Meitei civilians. The Delhi Manipuri Society (DeMAS), Meitei Heritage Society, and Ningols United Progressive Initiative (NUPI) have expressed grave concerns over the increasing threat to national security.

The appeal highlights a series of violent incidents that began in early September 2024. Armed Kuki groups reportedly launched drone and missile attacks, causing widespread destruction. These attacks, which began on September 1, 2024, have resulted in multiple civilian casualties, including the death of a 31-year-old woman and a 70-year-old priest. The CSOs claim that these assaults are part of a larger separatist agenda aimed at creating a Christian sovereign state by dividing Manipur.

In their letter to the Prime Minister, the CSOs demanded an investigation into the involvement of the Kuki Students' Organization (KSO) and called for the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militants. They also urged the government to designate the involved groups as terrorist organizations and take swift action to neutralize the threat posed by foreign-backed insurgents.

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