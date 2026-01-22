Manipur: Meitei civilian allegedly abducted and killed in state, family suspects Kuki militant involvement

A 31-year-old Meitei civilian was allegedly abducted and killed by suspected Kuki militants in Churachandpur district, Manipur, according to a complaint filed by his family.



The deceased has been identified as Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, a resident of Kakching Khunou Uchan Makhong Leikai in Kakching district. He was the son of M. Tombi Singh and fiance of Chingnu Haokip (38), a resident of Tuibong (Tuibuang) village in Churachandpur district.





According to family members, they were first alerted to the incident after coming across a disturbing video purportedly showing Rishikanta’s killing. This was followed by a phone call from the deceased's fiance, who informed them that he had been abducted and killed by armed assailants.



Speaking to the media, a family member said Rishikanta who was engaged to the Kuki woman, was working in Nepal. “Before the outbreak of the ethnic violence, we were in regular touch with him. However, communication became infrequent after the crisis began,” the family member said.



As per information shared by Rishikanta’s fiance, he had left Nepal on December 17 and arrived in Churachandpur on December 19 to reunite with her. On the evening of the incident, January 21, around 6:30 pm, three unidentified armed men allegedly arrived at their residence and forcibly abducted him.



The fiance reportedly told the family that she attempted to stop the assailants but was overpowered. According to her account, both she and Rishikanta were taken in a four-wheeler to a secluded location. She was later pushed out of the vehicle, while Rishikanta was taken towards a nearby hill area, where he was allegedly shot dead. A video of alleged incident is now going viral.



“We strongly suspect the involvement of Kuki militants in the cold-blooded killing of my brother,” a family member said, adding that they had sought clarification from Rishikanta's fiance regarding the identity of the attackers, but she claimed to have no knowledge of who was responsible.



A formal complaint has been lodged at Waikhong Police Station, seeking a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible. The complaint states that at around 1:45 am on January 22, 2026, the family received telephonic information from Chingnu Haokip confirming the abduction and killing.



Police officials said an investigation has been initiated based on the complaint, and efforts are underway to verify the sequence of events and identify the perpetrators.