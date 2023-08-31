The Thadou Students’ Association (TSA) has issued a statement on the ongoing ethnic conflict between Meitei and Zo communities in the state of Manipur. The TSA stated that repeated statements from some so-called Meitei socio-cultural organisations are harming the social fabric of the state. They reminded that Manipur is a multi-ethnic society and home to multi-cultural communities, including Thadou and kindred tribes.

In their statement, the TSA condemned all incidents and forms of violence on innocent victims, including the latest incident in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts where two people were killed and seven injured. They also condemned the burning down of their registered office in Imphal and the life threats and arson attack on the home of their Secretary General.

The TSA called for immediate control of attacks on remaining properties in mostly-Thadou dominated tribal settlements in Imphal by security forces and Meitei CSOs. They also urged COCOMI, a highly regarded body of Meitei civil society organisations, to clarify their statements on narco-terrorists and illegal immigrants.

The TSA called for immediate control of attacks on remaining properties in mostly-Thadou dominated tribal settlements in Imphal by security forces and Meitei CSOs. They also urged COCOMI, a highly regarded body of Meitei civil society organisations, to clarify their statements on narco-terrorists and illegal immigrants.

The TSA also mentioned that they are not afraid of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as long as it is done fairly to include all Indian citizens in Manipur without targeting or being biased against any particular community. They also highlighted the declaration of 7th April as the State Level “Hun - Thadou Cultural Festival” by the Manipur government as a testament to the indigenousness of Thadou tribe in Manipur.

The TSA stated that they are not part of any anti-India protest or political demonstrations within the country or in some foreign countries. Instead, they support peaceful solidarity gatherings or assemblies aimed at bringing and restoring normalcy in the state.

The TSA expressed concern over limited support received by Thadous, relying merely on contributions extended by charities. They called for more pro-active efforts from the government to protect civilians and enhance relief and rehabilitation works.

The TSA appreciated the visit of Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, to Manipur but expressed disappointment that violence did not stop despite all efforts. They also expressed concern over instances of biased reporting on different media platforms and called for media groups to take every care in their reporting.

The TSA emphasized that safety and security of innocent populations must be a priority for both Central and State governments. They also made an urgent appeal to all parties to end violence and hatred, come together with an open mind to resolve conflict, and devise a concrete roadmap for bringing immediate and permanent solutions with participation from all stakeholders.