The coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on July 30 decided to organize a sit-in-protest against the "Chin-Kuki narco-terrorists" in New Delhi on August 6.

As per reports, the protest will be organized in coordination with the Delhi Meitei Coordination Committee (DMCC) at Jantar Mantar.

The motive of this event is to convey the message to the Government of India (GoI) and all the parliamentarians to come out with a solution in a bid to resolve the crisis and bring peace to Manipur.

In this regard, a three-member delegation of COCOMI during its visit to Delhi had a series of meetings with several Meitei groups and Women's organizations.

DMCC decided to work in coordination with COCOMI and strengthen the campaign in the National Capital on all fronts after numerous rounds of discussions and meetings from July 24 to July 29 of 2023.