Manipur: Meitei IDP groups seek immediate release of delayed DBT assistance

The Apex Committee of Meitei IDPs Manipur has urged the government to immediately release pending Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) assistance for internally displaced persons (IDPs), claiming that beneficiaries have not received the financial support for more than 15 days.

In a press release issued on July 16, the committee said the delay has placed thousands of displaced families under severe financial strain, as many depend on the monthly assistance to meet essential expenses.

According to the committee, the DBT support is used to cover basic needs such as food, children's education, healthcare and other household costs. It stated that the delay has left several families struggling to manage even their daily necessities.

The committee appealed to the authorities to clear the pending DBT assistance within the next three days so that affected families can address their immediate requirements.

It also requested the government to introduce a fixed payment schedule from next month, with the monthly assistance credited on the first day of every month. The committee said a predictable disbursement system would help displaced families plan their finances more effectively and reduce hardship.

Calling for urgent intervention, the committee urged the concerned authorities to prioritise the welfare of internally displaced persons and ensure the timely release of financial assistance.