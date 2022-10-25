Pheiroijam Nando Luwang, president of All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) on October 25 stated that apart from residing in the state of Manipur, many non-locals have adopted Meitei surnames, which is a major concern that requires quick consideration by all of the State's CSOs.

He said this while he was addressing the All Manipur Women's Voluntary Association's (AMAWOVA) 33rd foundation day, which was held at the Maharaja Chandrakirti Auditorium in the Palace Compound.

Nando also claimed that the family or group of families that permit non-Manipuri persons to take their surnames have committed a serious offense against Manipuri society.

When asked if non-locals who adopt a local surname can share common ancestors with the family or clan whose surname they have adopted, or if they can have the same attachment to Manipur as locals, the AMUCO president stated that all of these issues require thorough investigation and immediate intervention.