Showing humanity amidst the violence, a group of Kuki elders and youths helped rescue a Meitei driver, Konthoujam Dingku, from a potentially unsafe area.

This incident occurred when Dingku mistakenly drove into T Lailoiphai, a Kuki village, while transporting BSF personnel to their headquarters at Serou Practical High School in Kakching. There was a heated argument between the BSF personnel and the Kuki volunteers, after which Dingku was blindfolded and taken to a discreet location by the Kuki group.

He was later rescued by Assam Rifles and BSF troops. Following the rescue, locals of Lailoiphai village destroyed some household properties of their village chief for allowing the rescue. The convoy had mistakenly taken a wrong route and ventured into T Lailoiphai village, where they were intercepted by a Kuki mob who started verifying the drivers.

All other drivers were Muslims and were not harmed. Dingku was pulled down by the mob and an argument broke out between the mob and BSF personnel. An audio recording of Dingku conversing with the vehicle owner reveals he was blindfolded and taken to a hill by some youth and village elders, from where he was rescued by Assam Rifles and BSF. Dingku and the vehicle have been handed to Bishnupur police by Sangaikot police.

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