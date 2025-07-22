Manipur: MGHSLWA appeals for immediate resolution to government lecturers’ pen-down strike

The Manipur Government Higher Secondary Lecturer Welfare Association (MGHSLWA) has issued an urgent appeal to the State Government and the agitating lecturers to initiate sincere negotiations and arrive at a permanent, mutually acceptable resolution to the ongoing pen-down strike launched by the Lecturers’ Association Manipur (LAM), 2018 Batch.

The strike, which commenced on July 21, was called in response to the government’s prolonged delay in completing the regularization process of 603 contract lecturers who were appointed in 2019. Although a cabinet decision dated January 8, 2022, had approved their regularization, the lecturers claim they have not received regular salaries as mandated—effective from April 2023—even after more than a year.

In a press statement, the MGHSLWA expressed deep concern over the academic disruption caused by the strike, particularly at a time when the education system in Manipur is already reeling from earlier disturbances due to socio-political unrest and recent floods.

The association noted that government higher secondary schools are already grappling with an acute shortage of faculty. The participation of newly regularized lecturers has been instrumental in maintaining academic continuity. The ongoing strike, they warned, may further derail syllabus completion and negatively affect student performance, particularly in higher secondary examinations.

MGHSLWA emphasized the importance of prioritizing students’ welfare and reiterated the need for a swift and enduring solution to the lecturers’ grievances.

LAM 2018 Batch General Secretary Malemnganbi Chanu clarified that despite enduring salary irregularities and adverse living conditions—many lecturers are currently residing in relief camps due to widespread violence—they have continued to perform their duties diligently. However, she stated that the lecturers are left with no option but to intensify their agitation if their demands remain unaddressed.

The pen-down strike is scheduled to continue until July 26, with warnings of escalated protests thereafter if the government fails to take concrete action.