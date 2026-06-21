Manipur militant wanted under UAPA for 20 years arrested in Goa

A wanted member of the banned insurgent outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA), who had been evading arrest for nearly two decades, has been arrested in Goa and handed over to the Manipur Police, officials said on Sunday, June 21.

The Goa Crime Branch detained Nongthongbam Ingo, also known as Krishna and Lal, from Margao in South Goa on Friday, June 19. Police identified him as a self-styled Lieutenant Colonel of the PLA, an insurgent group active in Manipur.

According to officials, Ingo had arrived in Goa on June 16 and was tracked down following intelligence inputs. He was wanted in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Lilong Police Station in Manipur's Thoubal district.

Police said the breakthrough came after two alleged insurgents were arrested by the Manipur Police on June 5 in connection with an extortion case under the UAPA. During the investigation, authorities obtained information about Ingo's whereabouts, leading to his arrest in Goa.

Officials said Ingo had been on the run for more than 20 years and was among the wanted accused in the case.