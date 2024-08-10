Manipur Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister Letpao Haokip, on August 9 alleged that he was appointed to a committee formed for investigating the influx of illegal immigrants and the unnatural growth of new villages in the state without his knowledge or consent, according to India Today.

The resolve to form a House Committee was taken by the Manipur Assembly August 6, aimed at identifying and deporting illegal immigrants from the state.

The House under Rule 305A (1) of the Assembly's Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business had consented to the formation of the committee, a 12-member body led by Manipur Water Resource Minister Awangbow Newmai. The committee also includes Kuki MLA Haokip, one of the signatories among the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs demanding a "separate administration" within Manipur.

On his appointment, Haokip clarified, "Regarding the constitution of an inquiry committee to investigate the 'influx of illegal immigrants and unnatural growth of new villages in Manipur' by the Secretary of Manipur Assembly via Bulletin Part-II, No. 33 dated August 7, 2024, mentioning my name as one of the committee members, I wish to clarify that I had no prior knowledge of this appointment and did not provide my consent."

Furthermore, he added, "I, along with nine other MLAs from the Kuki-Zo community, have not attended the ongoing Manipur Assembly session. Therefore, the question of being part of this committee does not arise."

As per India Today, Manipur officials reported that 10,590 illegal immigrants have been detected, and 115 illegal Myanmarese immigrants, including women and children, were deported to Myanmar between March and June. Before the violence erupted in Manipur, Haokip had led a Manipur Cabinet sub-committee responsible for identifying illegal immigrants in 2023.