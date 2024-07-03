Concerning about flood affected in some areas due to incessant rainfall from Monday, the minister of Water Resources and Relief and Disaster Management, Awangbow Newmai assured the first priority of the State Government is to relocate the flood victims to safer places in flood-hit areas.

Speaking at the press conference at his New Secretariat Office today, minister Awangbow said that most of the Imphal river has crossed the danger level and than 2000 persons were evacuated, and the rest have been moved to safer locations and relief camps before the flood water level increased. So far no casualties have been reported in the Imphal area.

The Minister also stated that to prevent overflow and breach of the Imphal River at various locations he asked for the active participation of manpower from Volunteers, local clubs, MLAs, Ministers, local representatives, State forces, paramilitary forces NDRF and SDRF.



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He further stated that 25 NDRF personnel from Kohima had reached Imphal, 20 NDRF personnel from Arunachal Pradesh and more NDRF team and boat are also yet to reach Imphal.

Minister Awangbow also stated that severe flooding in Manipur is a fallout of widespread deforestation, encroachment on the river banks and mass poppy plantations.

He said that each year 420 sq. km annually are deforested and if this goes on for 10 to 15 years there will be an imbalance of nature. Minister continued that the main impact of the flood in Imphal is either due to overflow or seepage or breach of the river bank.

