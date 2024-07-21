In a significant move to support those displaced by recent conflicts, Smt. Nemcha Kipgen, the Minister of Textile, Commerce, and Industry, visited the DIET training centre in Lhanghoi, Leikop village, Kangpokpi district. During her visit, she distributed the fourth one-time financial assistance package aimed at providing clothing and personal belongings to the residents of the relief camp.

The DIET training centre, currently home to 434 individuals from 109 families, serves as a crucial support hub for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the district. The district administration, in collaboration with local NGOs, has been actively running intensive skill development programs at the centre. These initiatives are designed to enhance technical knowledge, foster innovation, upgrade existing skills, and ultimately promote income generation among the camp's residents.

Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari IAS, ADC N. Shokhongam Baite, and other senior officials were also present at the event. The concerted efforts by the government and NGOs aim to empower and uplift the displaced population, providing them with essential skills and resources for a better future.

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