Manipur's Public Health Engineering and Consumer Affairs Minister, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the All Manipur Muslim Organisations' Coordination Committee (AMMOCOC) after a violent attack on his residence in Imphal East on November 16, 2024.

According to the FIR, lodged by the Minister’s personal staff member Thoidingjam Bidyabrata Singh, a rally organized by AMMOCOC turned violent around 7:00 PM.



The protesters allegedly stormed the Minister's residence at Khurai Sajor Leikai, Tinsid Road, throwing stones and even resorting to gunfire.

The attack resulted in extensive property damage, including shattered windows, and injury to a security personnel due to gunfire. The Minister’s family, personal staff, and security personnel were reportedly endangered during the incident.



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The Minister has demanded an immediate investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for organizing and participating in the rally. He has also called for enhanced security measures to protect his residence and prevent similar incidents in the future.

This attack occurs amid heightened tensions and unrest in Manipur, with various communities and organizations voicing grievances over the prevailing law and order situation.

The rally by AMMOCOC, linked to these broader issues, turned violent, further exacerbating the fragile situation.

Authorities are expected to act swiftly to address this serious breach of law and ensure the safety of public representatives and their properties.