Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam meets Amit Shah amid rising tensions after Bishnupur blast

Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday, April 12 to review the law and order situation in Manipur, amid heightened tensions following the recent bomb attack in Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district.



According to officials, the meeting focused on the prevailing security scenario in the state and measures to restore normalcy in affected areas. The discussion comes at a time when Manipur continues to witness unrest in parts of the valley districts.



In a statement shared on social media, Konthoujam said he had a constructive discussion with the Union Home Minister on strengthening peace and ensuring stability in the state. He added that the talks also addressed safeguarding the interests of the people amid ongoing concerns over security.



Konthoujam further expressed appreciation for the Centre’s continued support and commitment towards maintaining law and order, as well as ensuring the state’s development.



The meeting follows the Tronglaobi bomb attack in Bishnupur district, which resulted in the death of two children. The incident has triggered protests and public outrage across several valley areas, with demonstrations and agitations continuing in condemnation of the attack.