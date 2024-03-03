In a significant move aimed at addressing the pressing needs of those displaced by the ongoing conflict in Manipur, State Minister Th. Basantakumar Singh led the inauguration of Pre-Fabricated Houses in Utlou, situated within the Bishnupur District. This initiative underscores the government's unwavering commitment to providing tangible solutions to the housing crisis exacerbated by the turmoil.

In his address to the assembled crowd, Minister Basantakumar underscored the paramount importance of ensuring stable and secure housing for displaced families. Despite the prefabricated structures being temporary in nature, he emphasized the government's resolve to explore and implement permanent housing solutions in due course, reflecting a long-term vision for the affected communities.

Furthermore, Minister Basantakumar articulated the pivotal role of education in the lives of children residing in relief camps, recognizing it as a cornerstone for their future well-being and empowerment. To this end, he reiterated plans to establish dedicated study halls within the relief camps, providing a conducive environment for learning and academic development.

Moreover, demonstrating a proactive approach towards enhancing the overall living conditions of the displaced population, Minister Basantakumar announced his personal commitment to improving the infrastructure of the pre-fabricated housing colony. Utilizing resources from his MLA Local Area Development Fund or personal finances, he pledged to undertake the blacktopping of the housing colony's compound and the construction of a multipurpose community hall. This facility will not only cater to the practical needs of the residents but also serve as a vibrant hub for community engagement and social cohesion, hosting various events and gatherings.

Through these comprehensive measures, Minister Basantakumar and the government signal a holistic approach towards addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by the displaced population, reaffirming their dedication to fostering resilience and stability in the midst of adversity.

The pre-fabricated housing colony, meticulously planned and executed, stands as a beacon of hope for 53 families comprising 200 individuals, all of whom hail from Churachandpur and have been displaced by the enduring communal conflict in Manipur. For over nine months, these families endured the upheaval of displacement, seeking refuge in the makeshift shelters of a Relief Camp established at the SAI complex in Utlou.

As the conflict continues to disrupt lives and communities, there is an urgent need to expand the capacity of the relief efforts. Recognizing this imperative, plans are already in motion to augment the relief camp's capacity, ensuring that it can accommodate up to 450 individuals.