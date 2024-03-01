Manipur cabinet minister Nemcha Kipgen has clarified the rebuttal of the United Liberation Front of Asom- Independent (ULFA-I) over her alleged claims of the outfit's involvement in the crisis in the state.

The Manipur minister dismissed the viral news where the ULFA-I had mentioned wherein she was allegedly state that the ULFA-I is providing weapons to attack the Kuki community. Kipgen termed such news as "cheap and misleading propaganda" of some vested individuals to malign her image and draw the sympathy of the outfit towards other communities.

"I have not released any statement or made any claim alleging the ULFA-I of providing weapons to attack the Kuki community," said Kipgen.

She also said that it must be the handiwork of some vested individuals taking the opportunity of the ongoing conflict in Manipur to mislead the outfit and the general public and also to tarnish her image.

She clarified that she has no connection whatsoever with the alleged fake news and has nothing to do with it.

"I am in no way related to such fake news and never endorse such false and misleading propaganda" asserted the Manipur cabinet minister.

The Minister also urged the general public and the outfit not to be misled by such misleading and false news while also urging the media houses to stop entertaining such unverified and concocted news which could create misunderstanding among the people in future.