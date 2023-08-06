Minister Nemcha Kipgen, holding key portfolios in Textile, Commerce, Industry, and Cooperation in Manipur on AUgust 6 has issued a stern warning to file a slander suit against the former BJP Manipur Chief Spokesperson, Chongtham Bijoy Singh. The Minister accused Singh of making false and damaging statements against her during a local television news discussion.

The controversy erupted on August 4 when Chongtham Bijoy Singh, also known as a self-styled Socio-Political Commentator, made grave accusations against the BJP's only woman Minister, Nemcha Kipgen. Singh alleged that the Minister had met with Th. Muivah at Hebron in Nagaland and received support from the NSCN-IM in return for declaring Kangpokpi District as Naga territory.

Minister Nemcha Kipgen refuted these accusations, branding Chongtham Bijoy Singh as a harebrained, tomfool, and illogical individual who frequently resorts to making baseless allegations for his personal gain.

Pointing out past instances of false claims, the Minister recalled that Singh had previously leveled unfounded allegations against former BJP Manipur President Th. Chaoba Singh and the current BJP Manipur President A Sarda Devi. These allegations led to his expulsion from the party's primary membership for violating party rules and regulations.

Minister Nemcha Kipgen dismissed the recent allegations against her as baseless and without any credible evidence or sources to support them. She expressed concern that such unfounded statements could exacerbate the existing crisis in the state and sow seeds of division and enmity among its diverse communities.

Warning against the potential repercussions, the Minister urged Chongtham Bijoy Singh to retract his damaging statements and publicly apologize within 48 hours. Failure to do so, she warned, would prompt legal action through the filing of a slander suit against him.

In addition to addressing the former BJP spokesperson, Minister Nemcha Kipgen appealed to the media fraternity to exercise utmost caution and ensure the credibility of information disseminated to the public. Responsible reporting, she emphasized, is critical in preventing the further escalation of tensions between communities in the state.