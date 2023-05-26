Minister of State (MHA) from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, along with the BJP National Spokesperson, visited the strife-torn region of Manipur and held a crucial meeting with various civil society organizations and the Committee on Tribals Unity Sadar Hills in Kangpokpi District. This visit marks the first time that central leaders have visited the severely affected Kangpokpi district since the outbreak of wide-scale violence on May 3.

Despite a delay in their arrival, the Minister of State (MHA) and the BJP National Spokesperson were warmly received by leaders of the civil society organizations and the Committee on Tribals Unity, Sadar Hills. The meeting, which lasted for nearly two hours, took place at the 22 Assam Rifles Kangpokpi post after a change in the venue from the DC office.

During the meeting, K. Sitlhou, the Spokesperson of the Committee on Tribals Unity, Sadar Hills, presented a detailed account of the sequence of violence, alleged atrocities, and crimes committed against innocent tribal Kukis. The leaders attentively listened to Sitlhou's presentation, which included supporting evidence in the form of documents and videos.

In response, Minister of State (MHA), Nityanand Rai, assured the gathering that the central government stands for the welfare of all its citizens and that justice will be served. He acknowledged the loss of lives, properties, and villages due to the violence, emphasizing the importance of peace in achieving progress. Expressing gratitude to the tribal Kuki community for their unwavering support to the BJP, Rai reiterated the government's commitment to delivering justice.

Adding to the minister's statements, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra emphasized that Home Minister Amit Shah had unequivocally declared that those responsible for the violence in Manipur would not go unpunished. Patra announced that Home Minister Amit Shah himself would be visiting Manipur for a three-day visit to address the concerns of the people.

Patra further urged the attendees to have faith in the constitution and the Home Minister, assuring them that the government is impartial and works for justice and peace. The Kuki women leaders also raised their concerns about the atrocities committed against Kuki women, seeking prompt solutions to their problems.

Meanwhile, a sit-in protest organized by the Committee on Tribals Unity Sadar Hills (COTU) concluded in Leikop village, Kangpokpi district. Hundreds of internally displaced people took part in the protest, calling for the intervention of the central government in resolving the issues faced by the Kuki community. The COTU spokesperson expressed satisfaction with the fruitful discussions held with the central leaders and expressed hope for a swift resolution to their problems.

However, it is important to note that the ITLF Media Cell reported a separate incident where the Minister of State for Home Affairs and the BJP Spokesperson allegedly kept tribal leaders waiting for more than three hours and changed the meeting venue at the last minute. This led to some tribal leaders feeling disrespected and leaving without meeting the MoS and the BJP Spokesperson.