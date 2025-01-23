Manipur Education Minister Th. Basantakumar Singh, on January 23, extended greetings on the occasion of the International Day of Education observed on January 24.

He emphasised education as the cornerstone of society, empowering individuals and fostering growth and development.

In an official release, the minister said, "As we celebrate this day, let us reaffirm our commitment to providing quality education to every child in Manipur."

Furthermore, he reaffirmed the dedication of the state government to enhance educational infrastructure, promotion of innovative teaching methods, and best possible education.

Singh urged educators to continue teaching with 'dedication and passion'.

"To the students, I encourage you to pursue your studies with diligence and curiosity, for you are the future leaders of our state and nation. Together, let us work towards a brighter, more educated future for Manipur. Happy International Day of Education!" he added.