Manipur minister urges civil society groups not to threaten artists amid unrest

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of Thakhaisida Manipuri Theatre (Fortnightly Theatre Shows), organised by the Department of Art and Culture as part of Seva Sankalp Utsav 2026, at Maharaja Chandrakirti Auditorium in Imphal East.

Calling culture the “face of Manipur to the world”, Loken Singh stressed the need to preserve and promote the state's rich cultural heritage.

He said artists who have dedicated their lives to theatre and other art forms must be recognised for their contribution to Manipur's cultural identity. The department, he added, is working to create greater awareness among younger generations about the contributions of renowned artists.

“Culture exists because society exists,” the minister said, emphasising that cultural activities require discipline and dedication. He added that artists can bring joy and laughter to people while helping foster peace and harmony among different communities in the state.

Referring to the challenges facing Manipur, Loken Singh acknowledged that changing people's mindset is not easy. He appealed to civil society organisations and other stakeholders to allow artists to continue their work without intimidation.

Padma Shri Sabitri Heisnam seeks support for theatre

Eminent theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee Sabitri Heisnam recalled her experiences as a theatre actor and the difficulties she faced during her career.

Describing theatre as an integral part of Manipur's culture, she urged the Department of Art and Culture to provide greater support to artists and theatre groups.

Sabitri Heisnam also called for the repair and restoration of damaged theatre halls across the state, including Langmeidong Dramatic Union, Chorus, Rupmahal and Kalakshetra, so that artists can continue to practise and promote theatre.

The inaugural programme featured a performance of “Narasingh (Awa Ngamba)” by the People's Arts and Dramatic Association, Imphal East. The play was written by late Lairenmayum Ibungohal Singh.

Director of Art and Culture Keithellakpam Dinamani Singh, filmmaker and composer Aribam Shyam Sharma, Chairman of the Thakhaisida Manipuri Theatre committee Mongjam Joy, along with other artists, attended the programme.