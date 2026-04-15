Manipur minister urges public patience over Bishnupur killings probe

Govindas Konthoujam on April 14 appealed to the people of Manipur to allow the government time to complete its investigation into the recent killings in Bishnupur district.

His remarks come amid mounting criticism over the administration’s failure to apprehend those responsible for the bomb attack in Bishnupur district on April 7, which claimed the lives of two children.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a programme, the Home Minister said he understands the public sentiment but stressed that investigations require time. “It takes time to find out the real culprits. Allow the government some time. I appeal to all the people of Manipur to allow the government to do its duty,” he said.

Earlier, three individuals suspected to be linked with the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were arrested in Churachandpur district in connection with the case. However, officials indicated that those arrested may not be directly responsible for carrying out the attack.

Konthoujam further stated that the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) has been asked to reduce the number of its camps in line with agreements signed with the government. He added that discussions are ongoing to dismantle unauthorised camps and expressed hope for a positive response.

The government continues to face pressure from various quarters as the investigation progresses, with authorities urging calm while efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators continue.