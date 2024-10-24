A shutdown gripped Tuibong after the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old girl sparked public outrage, leading authorities to impose restrictions on public gatherings.

The Kuki-Zomi Village Volunteers called for the bandh after a local shopkeeper was accused of sexually assaulting the minor when she visited his store. Police arrested the accused following a complaint filed by the girl's family on October 21 under the POCSO Act.

Tensions escalated when protesters were allegedly attacked by men linked to the building owner where the accused's shop is located. The building owner, identified as an underground leader, reportedly sent his associates to confront demonstrators.

Local officials implemented Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people to prevent further unrest. The 10-hour shutdown saw schools closed, markets shuttered, and roads blocked by burning tyres at Tuibong Bazar.

The bandh, which began at 5 am, concluded around 3:30 pm, though underlying tensions remain in this subdivision of Churachandpur district, where the community continues to grapple with the incident's aftermath.