In a daring act of sabotage, miscreants targeted the vital Wainem Bridge, aiming to disrupt the seamless movement of vehicles. However, their malicious plans were thwarted by the swift response of the Indian Army, who promptly intervened and prevented the bridge from succumbing to the damage. The timely action by the Army has ensured the uninterrupted connectivity and safety of the region.

On May 27, a distressing report surfaced, revealing the attempt by unidentified miscreants to damage the Wainem Bridge, posing a grave threat to the transportation network. The miscreants managed to dislocate three panels of the bridge, necessitating urgent repairs to reinstate its functionality.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the Indian Army swiftly mobilized an operational team to counter the imminent disruption. Equipped with a recovery vehicle, the Army column promptly arrived at the scene, fully prepared to face the challenge head-onThe Army quickly assessed the damage and devised a strategy for repair.

The Army personnel collaborated with the local community, seeking their support in the crucial task at hand. Together, they exemplified the spirit of unity and resilience as they swiftly restored the dislocated panels of the bridge. Their collective efforts ensured that the bridge regained its structural integrity, enabling the seamless flow of vehicles and preserving the safety of commuters.

The local populace expressed profound gratitude towards the Army for their heroic efforts in safeguarding the critical infrastructure that connects the region.