Manipur: Miscreants clash with security forces in Churachandpur ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Tensions flared in Kuki-majority areas of Churachandpur district of Manipur on September 11 as groups of miscreants confronted security forces, days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state.

Officials reported that the attackers tore down banners and cut-outs installed along roads and vandalised barricades set up in Pearsonmun village and Phailien Bazar in preparation for the PM’s arrival.

The group also set fire to the torn materials and hurled stones at security personnel before fleeing.

Paramilitary forces have intensified flag marches and patrolling in the district to restore order and normalcy.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Manipur on September 13, where he will unveil projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. From Churachandpur’s Peace Ground, he will lay the foundation stones for development initiatives totalling Rs 7,300 crore and inaugurate infrastructure projects valued at Rs 1,200 crore in the state capital, Imphal.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the security of the Prime Minister’s visit.