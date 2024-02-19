The Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) general headquarters at their emergency meeting this evening, February 19 issued a warning to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Sigh, stating that if he plans to follow up on the statement he made on February 13- wherein he allegedly planned to deport all the Zo Ethnic group to Mizoram who entered Manipur after 1961- they would take steps to send off all Meiteis residing in Mizoram.

The MSU further claimed in their statement that they have the names, employment and addresses of all Meiteis inside Mizoram.

It is to be mentioned here that a day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said those who entered and settled in the state after 1961 would be identified and deported, experts raised doubts over the viability of the move.



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They said the identification of illegal immigrants was a "welcome step" but their deportation would be difficult unless the foreign countries concerned recognise them as their bonafide citizens.

The northeastern state has been rocked by ethnic strife since May last year, and the government has accused a section of immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar of fomenting trouble.

Speaking at the launch of 'Project Buniyaad' on Monday, the chief minister said, "Those who entered and settled in the state after 1961, irrespective of castes and communities, would be identified and deported."

The chief minister's assertion comes after the Manipur cabinet had, in June 2022, approved a proposal to adopt 1961 as the base year for determining the "native status" of residents of the state for effective implementation of the inner line permit.

"In order to deport illegal immigrants, the foreign country concerned must accept them as their bonafide citizens. If the foreign country does not recognise the immigrants as their citizens, how will they be deported?" Pradip Phanjoubam, a political analyst, told PTI.