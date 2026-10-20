Manipur BJP MLA Haokholet Kipgen has appealed to all communities to exercise restraint and avoid inflammatory rhetoric following the killing of three civilians and injuries to three others in a firing incident at Nongshum-Sunurok on October 19.

In a statement issued on Monday, the MLA from the 51-Saitu (ST) Assembly constituency expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He called for an impartial investigation and accountability wherever wrongdoing is established.

Kipgen said the incident was particularly distressing as Manipur was gradually moving towards normalcy after more than three years of conflict, with communities cautiously attempting to overcome mistrust and divisions.

“Until the circumstances are conclusively established, we must not allow this tragedy to deepen existing fault lines,” he said, urging people to approach the incident with restraint and a sense of collective responsibility.

The MLA said misunderstandings, apprehensions and unintended confrontations could have devastating consequences in a society scarred by conflict. He stressed that this possibility did not diminish the gravity of the loss of lives but reinforced the need for an impartial probe and responsible public discourse.

Kipgen also cautioned against attempts to exploit the killings to reignite hostilities, saying some elements might seek to derail efforts to restore peace and normalcy.

“We must not, knowingly or unknowingly, become instruments in the hands of forces that seek to undermine peace,” he said, adding that the tragedy should strengthen the collective resolve to pursue peace and justice rather than trigger further confrontation.

Reflecting on the challenges of reconciliation, Kipgen said rebuilding trust after years of conflict required patience, political maturity, mutual understanding and sustained engagement.

He also referred to his decision to attend the Manipur Legislative Assembly session in Imphal despite what he described as considerable reservations and apprehensions. He said the decision was guided by the larger interest of peace and the need to bridge the widening gulf of mistrust between communities.

“Meaningful engagement, rather than estrangement, is indispensable to rebuilding confidence and restoring normalcy,” he said.

Appealing to citizens across communities to reject divisive attempts, Kipgen urged all stakeholders to uphold the rule of law and resist provocation.

He said the killings should not become another turning point towards hostility but serve as a reminder of the value of human life and the fragility of peace in the state.

“The responsibility for safeguarding Manipur’s fragile path towards normalcy rests not with any one community alone, but with every citizen,” he said, calling for dialogue, justice and peaceful coexistence.