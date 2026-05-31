Manipur MLA Awangbow Newmai condemns firing on villagers, seeks action

Manipur MLA Awangbow Newmai has strongly condemned the reported firing on three villagers from Konsaran village, allegedly by Kuki militants, while they were repairing a water pipeline.

According to reports, the victims were identified as Kachiaklungbou Chawang (23), Manonlungbou Abonmai (19), and Pounganlakbou Malangmei (54). During the incident, Kachiaklungbou Chawang sustained a bullet injury and was later evacuated by personnel of the Gorkha Regiment to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Condemning the incident, Newmai said acts of violence against civilians are unacceptable and only worsen fear, suffering and division among communities.

"I strongly condemn the reported firing upon three villagers by alleged Kuki militants. Such acts of violence against civilians are unacceptable and only deepen fear, suffering and division among communities," the MLA said in a statement.

He expressed concern for the victims and their families and called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident to establish the facts and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The legislator also urged all sides to exercise restraint, reject violence and work towards peaceful dialogue and coexistence, stressing that the safety and dignity of civilians must be protected at all times.

The incident has sparked concern in the region, with demands for swift action from the authorities to prevent further escalation and ensure the security of residents.