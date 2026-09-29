Manipur MLA calls for collective efforts to bridge trust deficit, restore normalcy

Manipur’s Patsoi MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh has called for collective efforts by different sections of society to rebuild trust between communities and help restore normalcy in the state, which has been affected by ethnic conflict for more than three years.

Speaking at an Angan Milan Seva programme at Takyel Kolom Leikai in Imphal West on September 29, Singh said that while the state was gradually returning to normalcy, the trust deficit created by the prolonged conflict remained a major challenge.

He said several national highways had reopened following sustained efforts by the government, but apprehension among people about travelling on these routes showed that restoring physical connectivity alone was not enough.

“Most national highways are open, but the trust deficit that developed during this crisis has gone deep. People still have some reluctance or fear to travel on the highways,” Singh said.

He added that rebuilding trust could not be achieved by the government alone and required participation from different sections of society.

“It is a common thing to lose trust between warring groups. Even among families and friends, rebuilding a relationship takes time once it is broken. Similarly, conflict between communities may take time to resolve, but it can surely be addressed,” he said.

Singh was speaking at the programme organised by the BJP Mandal of Patsoi constituency as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. The event honoured Anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHA workers for their contribution to childcare, nutrition and maternal healthcare.

Calling the workers an important part of India’s frontline health, nutrition and child development network, Singh said their contribution to society should be recognised.

The programme was attended by ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers, besides residents of the Patsoi constituency.

Singh also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and his long association with Gujarat.