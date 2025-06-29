Manipur MLA calls for unity and peace in state amid crisis, urges people to avoid hatred

Amid the ongoing unrest and ethnic strife in Manipur, Independent MLA of Keishamthong Constituency, Sapam Nishikanta Singh, made a heartfelt appeal for preserving the idea of Manipur by shunning hatred and enmity. The MLA was speaking as the Chief Guest at the 53rd Installation Ceremony of the Board of Directors (2025–2026) of the Rotary Club of Imphal, held at the Club’s office in Mantripukhri, Imphal East.

Addressing the gathering, Nishikanta expressed grave concern over the continuing instability in the state. “The people of Manipur must act with caution and compassion. Unless we prevent the spread of hatred and division, the very essence of Manipur is at risk,” he said. He emphasized that Manipur should function as a bridge between communities, not a barrier divided along ethnic lines.

Speaking in the context of the global and local crises, the legislator referred to 2025 as a year of ‘Mangal’ (calamity). “We are witnessing devastating incidents globally — the Russia-Ukraine conflict, tensions between Israel and Iran, the India-Pakistan standoff, and the recent tragic crash of a London-bound flight that claimed the lives of two daughters of Manipur,” he lamented. He added that Manipur, too, has been grappling with two years of continuous unrest that requires immediate healing and reconstruction efforts.

He encouraged citizens to engage in noble deeds and contribute to restoring peace and harmony in the state. “This is a time for reflection and compassion. We must all contribute to healing and hope,” he said, expressing optimism about the reinstatement of a popular government in the near future.

Praising the Rotary Club of Imphal for its ongoing humanitarian efforts, he remarked, “Humanity knows no boundaries. I hope the Club’s service continues to reach every nook and corner of the state.”

The event also honoured individuals from essential services for their dedicated contributions. Awardees included:

Rotary Meritorious Civil Constable 2025: Lisham Sanjit Singh

Rotary Traffic Police Personnel 2025: Waikhom Ratan Singh

Rotary Nurse 2025: Leimapokpam Ranjita Devi

Rotary Journalist 2025: Phurailatpam Keny Devi

Rotary Fireman 2025: N. Ibopishak Singh

In addition, scholarships were awarded to selected students, and wheelchairs and hearing aids were distributed as part of the Club’s outreach initiatives.

The newly appointed office bearers of the Rotary Club of Imphal were also congratulated and extended best wishes by the MLA.