Manipur MLA Leishiyo Keishing has expressed concern over the increasing number of illegal immigrants from Myanmar in Kamjong district. He has appealed to Chief Minister N Biren to take necessary action against the rising influx of illegal immigrants to state.

The MLA suggested either deporting the immigrants back to their native country or providing them with a proper shelter under stringent supervision. The influx of immigrants, according to Keishing, is threatening to outnumber the local residents, causing fear among the populace.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the MLA representing Phungyar Assembly Constituency informed that the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar has resulted in continuous influx of illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country since November 2023. Recently, the total number of immigrants has crossed 5800 and biometrics of 5173 persons have been captured under the initiative of Kamjong district administration.

The letter written on May 9 said that the number of inmates residing in shelter homes located at various places have outnumbered the local residents. There are 1591 immigrants at Phaikoh, 661 at Shangkalok/Khenroram/H Thana, 356 at Skippe, 595 at Pilong, 414 at Aloyo and Choro, 512 at Wanglee, 971 at Namlee and 357 at K Ashang Khullen Aze.

Accommodation are given in shelter homes opened at these villages under the supervision of the State Government. Above this basic need like foodgrains, water, power supply, even roofings and other essential commodities are also provided.

However, many untoward incidents have been reported where local residents were beaten up over tussles on daily wages and domestic issues in which local law enforcing agencies find difficulties to apprehend and control such situations due to the limited number of police personnel stationed in the border area, the MLA wrote.

Leishiyo Keishing also said that even local customary law cannot control/bind them because of the foreign customary practices and beliefs of the refugees.

There have been incidents of killing and kidnapping of local residents by the immigrants but the culprits could not be apprehended as they abscond and cross the border where neither customary law nor Indian law could be enforced, the local MLA said and requested chief minister N Biren Singh to take up necessary steps to deport the refuges to their respective country or find a suitable place to shelter them under strict supervision.

Cautioning against granting Indian citizenship to the refugees, he cited historical precedents from 1968. History of granting Indian citizenship to immigrants is not repeated thereby the current situation like unrest or crisis be avoided in the future. He further stated to strengthen arm police at the border area to increase.

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