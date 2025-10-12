Manipur MLA demands probe into demolition of historic Redlands Building in Shillong

A legislator from Manipur has written to the state Governor seeking urgent action over the demolition of the Redlands Building in Shillong, a heritage structure that played a crucial role in India's post-independence history.

Rajkumar Imo Singh, Member of Legislative Assembly representing the Sagoiband constituency, has formally requested the Governor's intervention to investigate the circumstances surrounding the destruction of the iconic building, also known as the Manipuri Rajbari.

Built in the early 1940s, the structure served as the residence of Maharaja Bodhachandra and holds exceptional historical significance as the venue where the Manipur Merger Agreement was signed on September 21, 1949. The agreement marked a defining moment in the political and constitutional evolution of India's North-Eastern region.

Despite its national importance, the building was demolished to make way for a new Manipur Bhavan. The destruction has triggered widespread concern among heritage advocates and former officials, with repeated appeals to preserve the structure going unheeded.

Singh's letter outlines four specific demands. First, he has called for a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the demolition. Second, he seeks identification and accountability of all officials or persons responsible for authorising or enabling the destruction. Third, he has requested exploration of possibilities to reconstruct or memorialise the site in consultation with heritage experts, historians, and representatives from both Manipur and Meghalaya. Fourth, he wants strengthened heritage protection frameworks in the state to ensure such acts of historical erasure never occur again.

"The loss of the Rajbari is not merely physical; it represents a loss of history, memory, and identity," Singh wrote, urging immediate action to ensure accountability and justice in the matter.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma clarified on October 10 that his government had no involvement in the demolition. "As far as information obtained through telephone conversations, it is confirmed that the Meghalaya government is not involved in any way, and no permission was given from the Meghalaya government. It is completely a matter dealt with by the Manipur government," Sangma told the media before leaving for Nagaland.

Sangma added that he would conduct a personal inquiry into how the demolition was permitted. "I have been very particular about it, and I will try to get the official orders and notes. We have been very clear that all these important monuments and historic buildings must be preserved. That's why I said there has been no action from the government of Meghalaya. I will definitely inquire into it since it happened in my state," he said.