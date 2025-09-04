Manipur MLA hails PM Modi and Amit Shah's efforts after Imphal-Dimapur highway set to reopen after 2 years

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has successfully facilitated consultations with various stakeholders and civil society organizations (CSOs).





Following intensive deliberations, a major breakthrough was achieved on September 4, 2025, with the decision to reopen the Imphal-Dimapur Road (National Highway-2), a crucial lifeline for the state.



The reopening of the highway is expected to significantly restore normalcy and improve connectivity, fostering economic and social activities across the region. MLA of Singjamei Assembly Constituency, Khemchand Singh, expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Home Minister, Amit Shah, for their decisive leadership. He also acknowledged the contributions of MHA officials, stakeholders, and CSOs for their relentless efforts in resolving the crisis.



Singh appealed to citizens and concerned parties to set aside past differences and collaboratively work towards a progressive and inclusive Manipur, reviving the communal harmony and mutual respect that once defined the state