Manipur MLA Kimneo launches mobile medical unit to take healthcare to remote communities

Saikul MLA Kimneo Hangshing on September 17 launched a Mobile Medical Unit Ambulance at Saikul Hill Town, aimed at taking essential healthcare services closer to communities in remote and underserved areas.

The mobile medical unit is expected to help bridge the gap between healthcare facilities and people facing challenges due to distance, difficult terrain and limited access to timely medical care.

Launching the facility, Hangshing said the initiative would bring essential healthcare services closer to people who face difficulties travelling to conventional medical facilities.

“Today, we are grateful to have launched a Mobile Medical Unit Ambulance for the people of Saikul, bringing essential healthcare services closer to communities, particularly those who face difficulties accessing medical facilities,” she said.

The MLA said the facility was more than a conventional ambulance and would serve as an outreach mechanism to take healthcare services closer to people.

“This mobile medical unit is more than an ambulance—it is a step towards bringing healthcare to the doorstep of our people and ensuring that distance does not become a barrier to timely medical care,” Hangshing said.

Unlike ambulances primarily used to transport patients, mobile medical units can provide healthcare outreach closer to communities, particularly in areas where residents may have to travel considerable distances for medical consultations and basic services.

The facility is expected to benefit residents across Saikul and surrounding areas, where connectivity and the geographical spread of settlements can make access to healthcare challenging.

Hangshing also expressed gratitude to Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand for his support towards strengthening healthcare services in Saikul.

The launch is aimed at strengthening last-mile healthcare delivery and expanding access to essential medical services at the grassroots level.