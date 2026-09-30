Manipur MLA Ram Muivah launches 5 advanced ambulances, 500 solar lights in Ukhrul

Ukhrul MLA Ram Muivah on September 30 launched five advanced life-support ambulances and 500 solar street lights aimed at strengthening emergency healthcare and improving community infrastructure in remote areas of Manipur's Ukhrul district.

The initiative was launched at the Community Hall of AAI Imphal in the presence of Imphal Airport Director Chipemmi Keishing, Honpam Keishing, Joint General Manager (Electrical), airport officials, CISF personnel and others.

The project was initiated by MLA Muivah and supported by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. It is being implemented by the Ukhrul Football Club (UFC) in association with North East Power Infra.

Addressing the gathering, Muivah thanked AAI for implementing the project and described the occasion as a “small red-letter day” for the people of Ukhrul and Manipur.

Muivah highlighted the lack of electricity in several villages of his Ukhrul Assembly constituency, saying that many communities continue to remain without adequate lighting despite being in the 21st century.

He recalled that in 2022, he had raised the issue with the then Power Minister and was informed that a 33-KV substation would be installed at Sahamphung. However, he said the project has yet to materialise, leaving residents of several remote areas without electricity.

The MLA said that during his visits to remote villages, he had seen senior citizens struggling to move around after sunset because of the lack of electricity.

Under the initiative, the 500 solar street lights will be distributed equally among all 52 villages in his constituency, with particular attention to remote areas, Muivah said.

The five advanced life-support ambulances will also be distributed among healthcare facilities. Talui Primary Health Centre and Kamjong District Hospital will receive one ambulance each, while the remaining three will be deployed at Ukhrul District Hospital.

Muivah said he approached AAI to seek support for the solar lighting project in remote villages and thanked the airport authorities and officials involved in making the initiative possible.

According to Imphal Airport Director Chipemmi Keishing, the sanctioned cost of the ambulances and solar street-light project is Rs 2.20 crore.

Keishing said the availability of properly equipped ambulances could significantly improve the ability to provide timely medical assistance and transport patients to appropriate healthcare facilities, particularly in emergency situations where every minute can be critical.

He also said the solar-powered lighting would provide an environmentally sustainable solution while improving illumination in public spaces, enhancing visibility and making movement safer and more convenient during evening and night hours.