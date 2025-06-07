Khurai MLA and former PHED Minister Leishangthem Susindro has pledged to rebuild eight houses that were swept away during the recent floods at Heikru Makhong, one of the hardest-hit villages in Imphal East, Manipur.

During his visit today to the flood-ravaged area of Heikru Makhong under the Khurai Assembly Constituency, MLA Susindro took stock of the extensive damage caused by the torrential rains and subsequent breach of the Imphal River. The resulting floods submerged large portions of the village, destroying homes and displacing numerous families.

While interacting with the affected residents, the legislator announced that eight fully washed-away homes would be reconstructed at government expense. He further requested the victims to identify and mark their respective land plots to facilitate a smooth rebuilding process.

Heikru Makhong, located along the banks of the Imphal River, faced the full brunt of the natural disaster when the river overflowed its banks due to relentless downpours. Several houses were swept away entirely, while many others were left either partially or completely damaged.

Local families, reeling under the trauma of displacement, have appealed for prompt assistance to restore normalcy in their lives. The MLA’s assurance has offered a glimmer of hope amid the devastation.

Authorities are continuing relief operations in the area while also assessing long-term rehabilitation needs.