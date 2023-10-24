Sagolband MLA RK Imo Singh today donated about 200 blankets to inmates of relief camps in his constituency.

Singh distributed blankets to the inmates of the relief camps set up at the Wisdom Palace School in New Keithelmanbi and Recent Hr. Sec. School in Sagoltongba. These donations were made possible through the Sagolband Constituency Progressive Committee (SCPC) and the Peace & Relief Committee, Sagolband.

The Sagolband MLA also pledged to contribute his entire one-month salary towards providing relief and clothing to the relief camp inmates. The bankets were distributed today in a first phase in an effort to give them proper clothing for the upcoming winter season. The initiative is going to be undertaken in different phases and aims to distribute more blankets among the inmates of relief camps for the winter.

Meanwhile, RK Imo Singh also called upon all residents in Manipur, Government Officials, Politicians and Businessmen to join hands in this charitable endeavor.