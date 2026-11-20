Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on November 20 expressed condolences over the death of sitting Patsoi MLA Sapam Kunjakeshwor Singh, who passed away at a hospital in New Delhi early on Friday.

The MLA reportedly died around midnight after suffering from health complications over the past few days. He was airlifted to New Delhi and admitted to Apollo Hospital for treatment as his condition deteriorated.

Confirming the development, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh took to social media to express grief over the legislator's demise, describing his death as an irreparable loss to the state.

He was first elected to the ninth Manipur Legislative Assembly in 2007 as an Independent candidate from Patsoi. He was subsequently re-elected to the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly in 2022 on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

"His dedicated service to the people and contributions to Manipur will always be remembered with respect," the Chief Minister said.

He also extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for them to cope with the loss.

The mortal remains of the deceased MLA are expected to be brought back to Manipur today.

Sapam Kunjakeshwor Singh represented the Patsoi Assembly constituency in Manipur.