Manipur MLA seeks deployment of three security companies in Kamjong amid fresh violence

Manipur MLA Leishiyo Keishing has urged the state government to deploy three companies of security forces in Kamjong district, preferably from the state forces, following a series of violent incidents that reportedly left at least four people dead and several houses burnt.

In a letter submitted to Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on October 10, the Phungyar constituency MLA sought immediate reinforcement of security in the district's border areas, citing the volatile law and order situation.

Keishing said he had written to the chief minister on September 24, requesting the deployment of three companies of state forces based on a report from the Kamjong superintendent of police. Following the request, one company of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) was dispatched from police headquarters. However, violence erupted before the personnel could be deployed on the ground.

The letter detailed a series of incidents reported between October 9 and 10, beginning with an exchange of fire at Chassad.

According to Keishing, armed militants opened fire on security personnel led by the officer-in-charge of Chassad police station on the evening of October 9. The personnel had gone to sanitise the Chassad cemetery after receiving information about suspicious movement in the area.

Security forces retaliated, triggering firing at multiple locations. At around 10.30 pm, a house belonging to a Tangkhul family was allegedly burnt down by members of the Kuki community, the letter claimed.

The firing and arson intensified again after 4 am on October 10, with 23 houses reportedly burnt down. Of these, 12 belonged to Tangkhul families and 11 to Kuki families.

Two Kuki persons, identified as Domkhonei Touthang and Michael Haokip, were also killed during the exchange of fire at Chassad, the letter stated.

The violence subsequently spread to Ningchou village, located around 15 km from the district headquarters. Keishing said heavily armed militants from across the border attacked the village, killing two people identified as Ngachanso Ningshen and Leishisan Leishadang, secretary of the Ningchou Village Authority.

Describing such incidents as frequent in the border region, the MLA urged the Home Minister to ensure adequate security deployment to safeguard lives and property and prevent further violence.

He called for immediate intervention to restore “peace and normalcy” in the district and ensure that similar incidents do not recur.