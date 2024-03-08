MLA Sagolsem Kebi Devi said that supporting and encouraging one woman to another woman is one of the key factors to empower women in society.

She stated this during the observance ceremony of International Women’s Day organised by the Department of Social Welfare. The programme was held at the conference hall of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations under the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”.

Kebi who also holds the portfolio of the chairperson of Manipur State Women Development Corporation said that empowering a woman needs a collective effort of society. Without women, this society would not exist but women are usually underestimated by society. However, in due course of time, people have realised how much women are resilient and capable.

Supporting and understanding one woman to another woman is the key to achieving gender equality, she added.



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She appreciated the women of Manipur and urged every woman to deliver their service with heart and soul and become a change-maker in society.

Lauding the women for their immense role in society, minister of Social Welfare, Heikham Dingo said that central and state governments have taken up various welfare schemes recognising the essence of empowering women in the country.

Attending the function as chief guest, Dingo said that the role played by women in society is commendable. Empowering women and promoting gender equality should start from the family.

He appreciated Manipuri women for playing a pivotal role for ages. The ability and capability of Manipur women are proven by history and even in the present crisis as well. In ongoing conflict too, a contribution made by Manipuri women is an exceptional role in bringing the state in the right direction.

Director of Social Welfare, Ngamgom Uttam conveyed his wishes to each and every woman in connection with International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day was also observed by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU). The union observed the day as a part of the yearlong golden jubilee celebration of the union.

In the observance ceremony by AMWJU, MLA Sagolsem Kebi also attended the function as chief guest. She lauded women journalists for their courageous service rendered in society in delivering information and news happening in every nook and corner of the state.

President of AMWJU, Bijoy Kakchingtabam also shared information about the increasing number of women working in media houses in different positions and capacities. She encouraged every woman working in the field of media.

As a token of appreciation, AMWJU presented a gift to every woman working in media houses. Later an award-winning documentary film on the Armed Forces Special Powers Act 1958 was also screened. This film bagged the Lotus Award for Best Documentary at the 56th National Film Festival.

The programme was also attended by the joint director of Social Welfare, Bantee Singh Konthoujam as guest of honour.