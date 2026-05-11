Manipur MLA Thongam Biswajit visits Kamjong border areas after militant attack

Thongam Biswajit Singh, BJP legislator from Thongju Assembly Constituency, on Monday, May 11, said he visited the India–Myanmar border areas in Kamjong district along with ministers and fellow legislators to assess the ground situation following the militant attack reported on May 7.

In a post on X, Singh said the delegation met affected families, village authorities and local bodies, and listened to their concerns and hardships in the aftermath of the attack.

Condemning the violence, he said such acts have no place in society and only weaken the spirit of peace and harmony. He also assured residents that every possible effort would be made to strengthen security, restore normalcy, and work collectively towards lasting peace and stability in the region.

The visit comes amid heightened tension in Manipur’s border districts following the May 7 attack, when heavily armed militants allegedly attacked and set fire to several villages in Kamjong near the India–Myanmar border.

Following the incident, Yumnam Khemchand Singh reviewed the law and order situation with senior officials of the Border Security Force. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the meeting focused on emerging security challenges and the need for a coordinated response to the deteriorating situation.

The violence reportedly broke out after militants targeted the Naga villages of Namlee, Wanglee and Choro in the early hours of May 7. Residents alleged that several houses were set ablaze, triggering panic among villagers.