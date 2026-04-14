Manipur MLA urges Amit Shah for time-bound NIA probe into Tronglaobi killings, pre-Census electoral overhaul

A Manipur legislator has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a swift, time-bound National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry into the killings at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur District, while simultaneously pressing for a sweeping set of electoral reforms that he argues must be completed before the national Census begins.

RK Imo Singh, MLA from the 11-Sagolband Assembly Constituency, wrote to the Home Minister on April 13, calling the Tronglaobi killings deeply disturbing and demanding a "comprehensive crackdown on all such terror outfits." He praised the NIA for promptly taking up the investigation but stressed that timely action was critical to restoring public confidence and reinforcing the rule of law in the conflict-torn state.

The letter, however, extends well beyond the killings. Singh argues that the upcoming national Census cannot be conducted meaningfully while thousands of Manipur's residents remain displaced. "It would be appropriate to conduct the Census only after the proper relocation of those staying in relief camps to their original homes," he wrote, pointing out that accurate house listing would be nearly impossible given the scale of displacement caused by the ongoing ethnic conflict.

The MLA laid out three specific demands he wants addressed before any Census exercise begins. First, the completion of the National Register of Citizens in Manipur, which he says is essential to ensuring that democratic representation is confined to bonafide Indian citizens. Second, the identification and removal of illegal immigrants from electoral rolls, along with the elimination of bogus voters. He cited reported anomalies already present in voter lists and called for their rectification before delimitation commences.

On the question of Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage — an Election Commission of India initiative — Singh expressed cautious support but flagged a serious concern. He pointed to the discovery of 65,000 fake Aadhaar cards under the previous state government, calling it "an alarming revelation" that represents "a grave threat to the rights and identity of the indigenous people." He argued that fake Aadhaar cards must be weeded out before any linkage exercise is carried out, otherwise the system would remain unreliable.

His third demand is perhaps the most politically significant. Singh has called for constitutional protection for the 40 Assembly constituencies in Manipur's valley region, which are currently classified largely as general seats. He is seeking these seats to be reserved exclusively for the indigenous people of the valley, drawing a parallel with the existing reservation of certain hill seats for hill communities. The move, he contends, is essential to "preventing demographic imbalance and preserving the socio-cultural identity of the region."

The letter references a previous representation Singh submitted on March 24, 2025, suggesting that these concerns have been building for some time. The legislator concluded by urging the Home Minister to treat both the NIA probe and the pre-Census reforms as matters of urgency, linking peace, stability, and constitutional integrity to their timely completion.