Rajkumar Imo Singh, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Manipur, has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure a fair and transparent delimitation process in the state.

In a formal representation, Singh emphasized the need to address key concerns before undertaking the exercise, particularly in light of Manipur’s sensitive socio-political landscape and recent turmoil.

Following the Supreme Court’s directive to complete the delimitation process in a few states, including Manipur, within three months, Singh welcomed the move but insisted on crucial prerequisites to uphold the integrity of the process.

Key Demands Raised by Rajkumar Imo Singh:



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1. Completion of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur



Singh highlighted the urgent need for an NRC in Manipur to distinguish genuine citizens from illegal immigrants. He stressed that a robust and accurate citizen registry is fundamental to ensuring fair representation within the democratic framework.

2. Removal of Illegal Immigrants and Bogus Voters

Expressing concern over discrepancies in electoral rolls, Singh called for immediate action to detect and remove illegal immigrants and fraudulent voters. He commended the government’s ongoing efforts in this regard and urged their swift completion to maintain electoral integrity.

He also pointed out the necessity of linking Voter ID with Aadhaar but cautioned that Manipur must first eliminate fake Aadhaar cards before proceeding with the linkage. Referring to a past revelation by the state government under former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Singh noted that around 65,000 fake Aadhaar cards were identified, posing a severe threat to the rights of indigenous communities.

3. Constitutional Protection for Indigenous People in the 40 Valley Constituencies

Singh advocated for constitutional safeguards for the 40 Assembly seats in the valley region, which are currently classified as general constituencies. He argued that just as certain seats are reserved for the hill districts, similar protection should be extended to the indigenous people of the valley to prevent demographic imbalances and preserve the region’s socio-cultural identity.

Call for Immediate Action

Singh urged the Union Home Minister to direct the Delimitation Commission and other relevant authorities to prioritize these measures before initiating the process. He stressed that ensuring a fair and inclusive delimitation would reinforce public trust in democratic governance and contribute to peace and stability in Manipur.

His appeal comes at a crucial time when concerns over demographic shifts, voter list irregularities, and security challenges continue to dominate Manipur’s political discourse.



Whether the central government will heed his requests remains to be seen, but his demands reflect growing anxieties among many in the state over the upcoming delimitation exercise.