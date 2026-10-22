Manipur MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to initiate a comprehensive security initiative titled “Operation Manipur” to recover illegal arms, dismantle unlawful armed networks and restore peace in the state. He has also called on the government to consider abrogating the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

In a letter to the Governor dated October 22, the Sagolband legislator said the prolonged unrest and recent civilian killings, including the reported killings in the Nongshum Hill area, underscored the need for sustained security measures to protect lives and restore public confidence.

Singh proposed a time-bound initiative involving the state government, Manipur Police, central armed forces and other security agencies. The proposed operation would focus on recovering illegal arms and ammunition, strengthening security in vulnerable areas and ensuring action against those responsible for targeted killings and other serious crimes.

Acknowledging recent security operations, including reported arrests linked to the Nongshum killings and the recovery of firearms, ammunition and explosives, Singh said such efforts should continue through coordinated operations, thorough investigations and appropriate legal proceedings.

MLA calls for strict enforcement of SoO ground rules

The legislator stressed the need for strict compliance with the ground rules of the Suspension of Operations agreement. He urged authorities to investigate alleged violations and take action against armed groups or individuals found responsible.

Singh also called on the government to consider abrogating the SoO agreement. Until a decision is taken, he said, the existing ground rules should be enforced consistently and transparently, with accountability for established violations.

The SoO arrangement involves the government and certain armed groups in Manipur. The agreement and its implementation have remained contentious amid the state’s prolonged ethnic conflict.

Calls for rehabilitation of displaced families

Singh said security operations should be accompanied by measures to rehabilitate displaced families, restore normal civic life and protect essential infrastructure.

He emphasised that any operation must comply with constitutional principles, due process, accountability and human rights, adding that action against unlawful armed activities should be impartial and should not discriminate on the basis of community, identity or affiliation.

The MLA urged the Governor to guide the concerned authorities towards considering the proposed initiative, with clear priorities, coordination among agencies and sustained implementation.

The appeal comes amid continuing security concerns in Manipur following more than three years of unrest and renewed concerns over civilian safety after recent killings in the state.