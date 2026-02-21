Manipur MLA Valte’s death sparks shutdown call, Kuki-Zo bodies seek SC intervention

The death of Vungzagin Valte has reignited demands for justice from Kuki-Zo civil society organisations, with tribal bodies seeking Supreme Court intervention and announcing a total shutdown in Sadar Hills during his final rites.

Valte, the sitting MLA from Thanlon Assembly Constituency, passed away at Medanta Medicity in Gurugram after prolonged medical treatment. He had sustained grievous injuries in a mob assault in Imphal on May 4, 2023, during the early days of the ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), along with kindred Kuki-Zo organisations in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi, expressed profound anguish over his demise, describing him as a leader who “stood unwaveringly for his people.” The organisation stated that his vocal defence of minority tribal rights and criticism of the then state administration under former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had made him a target amid escalating tensions.

CoTU alleged grave lapses in security, noting that despite being a protected public representative, Valte was attacked in the heart of Imphal. His driver, a member of the Kuki-Zo community, was killed on the spot, while his personal security officer survived.

Calling his death a result of “ethnic and religious persecution,” CoTU appealed to the Supreme Court and investigating agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice without fear or favour. As a mark of homage, the organisation announced a total shutdown in Sadar Hills on the day his mortal remains are flown in from Delhi and during his final rites in Churachandpur.

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) also expressed deep grief, describing Valte’s passing as a stark reminder of the suffering endured by the Kuki-Zo people since May 2023. The apex tribal body termed his demise an irreparable loss to his family, constituents and the wider community, and called for a just and honourable political solution to the ongoing crisis.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) General Headquarters termed the attack on an elected representative a direct assault on democracy.

The student body alleged that the assault was carried out by armed miscreants and reiterated its demand for a Separate Administration in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo people.

Valte’s prolonged suffering and eventual death have once again brought the focus back on unresolved questions surrounding the violence in Manipur, even as tribal organisations have urged the public to maintain calm and unity while pursuing justice through constitutional means.