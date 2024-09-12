Manipur MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh announced the replacement of Assam Rifles units with central forces, a move welcomed by the people.

The MLA announced on his X handle that the phasing out of two units of the Assam Rifles from Manipur has been welcomed by the people of the state. He stated that these units are being replaced by other central forces who will work to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The phasing out of the two units of AR from Manipur is welcomed by the people of Manipur. It is being replaced by other central forces who will work to ensure peace and stability in the region. The central government has initiated this as per the wishes and desire of the people… https://t.co/tmcHEB7ap4 — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) September 12, 2024

The central government has taken this step in response to the wishes and desires of the people of Manipur. Singh mentioned that the people will welcome more stringent and positive measures to halt the ongoing violence.



Also Read: Manipur: Kuki-Zo women protest against withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Kangpokpi

Meanwhile, on September 11, hundreds of Kuki-Zo women in Kangpokpi Town staged a protest in front of the 22 Assam Rifles Post, blocking the withdrawal of paramilitary forces from the area.

The protest comes after a public meeting on September 9 at Brig. M. Thomas Ground, where the Kuki-Zo community unanimously decided to seal all Assam Rifles camps in Kangpokpi district if the Centre did not reconsider its decision to replace the Assam Rifles with the CRPF.

The women gathered at the Bais Bahadur 22 Assam Rifles Post upon learning that the paramilitary forces would be withdrawn today.