A delegation of 10 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), comprising 8 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one from the National People's Party (NPP), and one Independent, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on May 28 to formally stake claim to form the government in the state.





Independent MLA Sapam Nishikanta Singh, speaking on behalf of the group, stated that the delegation submitted a signed document to the Governor expressing their unified support for the formation of a "popular government." According to Singh, the document contained signatures from 22 MLAs affiliated with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Manipur.





“We expect the formation of the popular government to happen soon. We are appealing to the Governor that we want a popular government. All NDA MLAs in Manipur are very keen to have a popular government installed. We also want the support of the public,” Singh stated after the meeting.







"The majority of people want a popular government installed, and that is the reason we came here to meet the Governor. We also discussed other things, like the functioning of the President's rule may not be the same after the formation of a popular government. Primarily and basically, the main point was the formation of a popular government. The response of the Governor was also nice", added Nishikanta Singh.



