Manipur MLAs urge Governor’s intervention on border fencing, free movement regime

Four legislators from Manipur met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Monday, August 11 to deliberate on pressing issues concerning the state’s border areas.



The delegation comprised Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLAs Awangbou Newmai, Khashim Vashum, and Leishiyo Keishing, along with Independent MLA J. Kumo Sha.



During the meeting, the MLAs raised concerns over the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and ongoing border fencing works, citing their impact on local communities residing near the international boundary.



They urged the Governor to initiate necessary interventions to ensure that the resolution of these matters is reached through dialogue, prioritising the interests of the affected population and maintaining harmony along the border.