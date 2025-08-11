Manipur MLAs urge Governor’s intervention on border fencing, free movement regime
Four legislators from Manipur met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Monday, August 11 to deliberate on pressing issues concerning the state’s border areas.
- Four Manipur MLAs met Governor Bhalla to raise border issues
- Concerns focused on Free Movement Regime and border fencing impact
- Legislators urged dialogue for peaceful, community-friendly solutions
Four legislators from Manipur met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Monday, August 11 to deliberate on pressing issues concerning the state’s border areas.
The delegation comprised Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLAs Awangbou Newmai, Khashim Vashum, and Leishiyo Keishing, along with Independent MLA J. Kumo Sha.
During the meeting, the MLAs raised concerns over the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and ongoing border fencing works, citing their impact on local communities residing near the international boundary.
They urged the Governor to initiate necessary interventions to ensure that the resolution of these matters is reached through dialogue, prioritising the interests of the affected population and maintaining harmony along the border.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today