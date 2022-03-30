Surbala Laishram Devi Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter from Manipur has won gold at the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) world championship.

Surbala Laishram Devi 21 ,has become the first Indian woman fighter to win gold at the GAMMA world championship. She made history by defeating Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Zhussupova in the finals.

The GAMMA world championships were held at Amsterdam in The Netherlands.

Surbala Laishram Devi comes from the Khangabok Sorok Wangma village in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

Surbala Laishram Devi is a former junior kickboxing world champion and Jiu-Jitsu Asian open gold medallist.

Altogether, 33 fighters represented India at the five day-long mix martial arts world championship from March 23-27. Team India secured 11 medals at the world championship.\